Early Voting Wraps Up in Hidalgo County: Last Chance to Cast Your Ballot!

Hidalgo County Concludes Early Voting: Urgent Call for Community Participation

As early voting draws to a close in Hidalgo County, local officials are urging residents to make their way to the polls. Early voting, which began on April 22nd, will officially end tomorrow, Tuesday. For those who miss this window, the next opportunity to vote will be on Election Day, Saturday, May 4th, when 38 ballot stations will open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The importance of participating in this electoral process cannot be overstated. With significant decisions at stake, every vote contributes to shaping the community’s future. Officials remind voters to bring a valid picture ID to the polling stations to ensure a smooth voting process.

Residents seeking more information on voting locations, ID requirements, or any other election-related inquiries can visit the Hidalgo County elections website at hidalgo County, US/elections. Alternatively, for direct assistance, community members can call the elections office at (956) 318-2570.

This final push for voter turnout is critical as Hidalgo County looks to boost engagement and ensure that all voices are heard. Remember, your vote is your voice; let it be heard loud and clear this election season.

