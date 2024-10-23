Early Voting Turnout: A Tale of Two Counties

Today marked the second day of early voting, and both Hidalgo and Cameron Counties have released their respective turnout figures. While Hidalgo County saw a decrease, Cameron County recorded more voters than the 2020 elections.

Hidalgo County Early Voting

According to the Hidalgo County Elections Department, the number of in-person votes for the first day of early voting was less compared to the early voting turnout in the 2020 general elections. Salvador Hernandez, a Hidalgo County Elections analyst, stated that the county recorded about 715 voters less than 2020.

Cameron County Early Voting

Contrastingly, Cameron County tells a different story. Data from the county’s election department shows more voters showed up to the polls, with more than 11,000 casting their ballots on day one. This figure surpasses the county’s previous high of 10,900 voters recorded on the first day of early voting in 2020.

Voting Information for Residents

For residents planning on heading out to vote, officials remind that curbside voting is also available, primarily for disabled or elderly residents. Voting priority is available for every voting location in the valley. Voters are advised to bring a valid ID with them. Hidalgo County residents can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Cameron County residents can vote from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.