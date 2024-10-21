Early Voting for November Elections Begins in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties
Early voting is now open in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties, with polling hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Cameron County and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Hidalgo County.
Published October 21, 2024
Early voting for the November elections is officially underway, giving residents of Cameron County and Hidalgo County the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day. Polling stations in Cameron County will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Hidalgo County polls will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering ample time for voters to participate.
Valid Forms of Identification
As a reminder, voters must bring a valid form of identification to the polling station. Acceptable IDs include:
A driver’s license
A citizenship certification
A U.S. passport
These IDs ensure a smooth voting process, and it’s important to have them ready before heading to the polls.
Accessing Sample Ballots and Information
For those looking to review a sample ballot or obtain more information on the voting process, you can contact your local elections department. Sample ballots provide a useful preview of what voters can expect and help ensure informed decision-making at the polls.
By taking advantage of early voting, residents in Cameron and Hidalgo counties can avoid the Election Day rush and have their voices heard in the upcoming elections.
