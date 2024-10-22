Early Voting Begins in Texas: A Look at the Preparation for Election Day

With 15 days left until Election Day, early voting has begun in Texas. Citizens are not only deciding who will take the mantle as the 47th President of the United States, but also casting their votes for local and state leaders.

Early Voting Kickstarts in Texas

From the break of dawn until sunset, voters in Camelot, Texas lined up to cast their votes in this year’s presidential election. However, the decision-making does not stop at the presidential level, with the electorate also casting their votes for congressional leaders, state representatives, judges, and sheriffs at the state and local level.

Expectation of a Record Turnout

There is a wave of anticipation among the organizers as they prepare for a potentially record-breaking turnout. The emphasis is on voters to be well-informed prior to making their decisions, given the significant stakes at hand.

Identification Requirements for Casting Ballots

Voters are reminded to bring one of seven acceptable forms of ID to the polling locations. In the absence of these, copies of original birth certificates, utility bills, bank statements, or paychecks may be used as substitutes.

Key Dates and Resources

Early voting will continue until November 1st, with Election Day falling on November 5th. Residents of Hidalgo County can cast their votes at any of the county’s 33 polling locations. For a full list of polling locations and other election resources, citizens are encouraged to visit their respective county Elections Department website.