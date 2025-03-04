DWI Tragedy: San Juan Man Faces Trial for Fatal Crash That Killed Roberto Rios

Suspect Appears Before Judge in Fatal DWI Case

The man accused of causing the death of Roberto Rios in a March 26, 2023, crash appeared before a judge this morning in Hidalgo County. The defendant, Carlos Manuel Garcia, was allegedly intoxicated on a combination of drugs and alcohol when he crashed into Rios’s vehicle in San Juan, Texas.

Prosecution Rejects 25-Year Plea Deal

During the hearing, Judge Noé Gonzalez informed Garcia that his defense attorneys had attempted to negotiate a 25-year sentence, but the Hidalgo County Attorney’s Office refused the deal. Prosecutors instead pushed for a minimum sentence of 15 years, emphasizing the severity of the offense and the lasting impact on the victim’s family.

“At this time, we are asking that he serve at least 15 years,” prosecutors stated in court.

Emotional Pleas from Both Sides

In an emotional appeal, Garcia pleaded for leniency, citing his two-year-old child as a reason to reduce his sentence. However, his plea was met with a heart-wrenching response from Rios’s family, who reminded the court that their newborn child will never get to meet his father due to Garcia’s actions.

Garcia, against his attorney’s advice, chose to personally address the judge. His request underscored the difficult balance between the defense’s argument for leniency and the prosecution’s push for accountability.

Upcoming Trial by Jury

Garcia is set to return to court in 30 days, where he will face a jury trial. The upcoming proceedings will determine the final outcome of the case, which has drawn significant attention due to the tragic loss of Roberto Rios and the growing concerns about intoxicated driving in Hidalgo County.

The Growing Concern of DWI Cases

This case highlights the ongoing issue of DWI-related fatalities in Texas, where law enforcement continues to combat drunk and drugged driving. Advocates stress the importance of stronger penalties and increased awareness campaigns to prevent further tragedies.

For those affected by drunk driving incidents or seeking legal assistance, resources are available:

Additional Resources and Legal Assistance

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Texas : https://www.madd.org/texas

: https://www.madd.org/texas Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office : https://www.hidalgocounty.us/108/District-Attorney

: https://www.hidalgocounty.us/108/District-Attorney Texas Department of Transportation DWI Awareness: https://www.txdot.gov

If you or someone you know has been impacted by drunk driving, contact MADD’s 24-hour helpline at 1-877-MADD-HELP (1-877-623-3435) or seek local legal support.