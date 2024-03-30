46 Arrested for DWI in Edinburg’s Spring Break Enforcement Campaign

During their spring break DWI enforcement campaign, Edinburg Police Department made a significant impact on road safety by arresting a total of 46 individuals for driving while intoxicated (DWI) between March 4th and 24th. Among those apprehended was 58-year-old Nicholas Garcia Dominguez, who caused a collision by rear-ending a patrol unit on the evening of March 23rd.

The incident occurred at the intersection of West University Drive and Pin Oak Road shortly before 9 p.m. A vigilant Good Samaritan had alerted the officer to the approaching vehicle, which was swerving erratically. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the damage to the patrol unit was minor.

The Edinburg Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to community safety. In light of the recent campaign, they urge all residents and visitors to plan ahead and drive responsibly year-round to prevent such incidents. The department’s proactive approach to enforcing DWI laws during spring break is a reminder of the importance of sober driving for the safety of all road users.

For more information on road safety and the efforts of the Edinburg Police Department, visit Edinburg PD’s website. Remember, safe driving starts with you!