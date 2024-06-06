Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest of Two Rio Grande City Employees

Two Rio Grande City Employees Arrested in Multi-Agency Drug Investigation

In a significant development, a multi-agency drug investigation has led to the arrest of two employees from Rio Grande City. The Starr County District Attorney’s office announced today that Ricardo Olivares, 55, and Jason Martinez, 34, also known as Chucky, have been arraigned on drug-related charges.

Both individuals face charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. The investigation was a collaborative effort involving the Starr County District Attorney’s office, the DEA, and the Rio Grande City Police Department.

Authorities revealed that Ricardo Olivares was employed by the Rio Grande City’s public maintenance department, while Jason Martinez worked in the parks and recreation department.

“The multi-agency effort underscores our commitment to tackling drug-related crimes in our community,” stated the district attorney’s office. The arrests highlight the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and ensure public safety in the region.

The authorities have indicated that more arrests may follow in the coming days and weeks as the investigation continues to unfold. The community is urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the local authorities.

The arrests of Olivares and Martinez mark a critical step in addressing the drug issue in Starr County. The collaborative approach between the local and federal agencies demonstrates the importance of joint efforts in combating drug-related crimes.

For further updates on the investigation and potential future arrests, the community is encouraged to stay tuned to official announcements from the district attorney’s office and law enforcement agencies.