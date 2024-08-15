Dramatic Rescue: West Orange Police Save Texas Mother After Seizure Causes Pond Crash

Heroic Rescue in West Orange: Police Officer Saves Mother from Drowning

A routine day turned into a life-saving mission for Officer Charles Cobb of the West Orange Police Department when he was flagged down by a 12-year-old boy, leading to the dramatic rescue of Jonquetta Winbush, a Texas mother of two who had suffered a seizure while driving.

Incident Details

The incident, which occurred on July 24th, was captured on newly released body cam footage that shows the critical moments of the rescue. Winbush, after experiencing a seizure, lost control of her vehicle and drove into a nearby pond, resulting in the car becoming partially submerged. Alerted by her son, Officer Cobb, alongside several good Samaritans, rushed to the scene to assist.

The Rescue

Upon arriving at the pond, Officer Cobb and the bystanders found Winbush unconscious and submerged in water. Together, they managed to extract her from the vehicle and pull her to safety on shore. Officer Cobb then administered CPR until Winbush began breathing on her own, a crucial act that likely saved her life.

Recovery and Community Response

Following the rescue, Winbush was placed on a ventilator for over three weeks due to the severity of her condition. Now, she is recovering in the hospital, breathing on her own and showing signs of improvement. The community and the West Orange Police Department have praised Officer Cobb and the good Samaritans for their quick thinking and bravery.