DPS Trooper Critically Injured in North Dallas Crash: Full Story

A Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper is critically injured following a car crash in North Dallas early Monday morning. The trooper was investigating a single-car crash on a tollway when a yellow Mini Cooper crashed into his patrol unit.

Details of the Incident

Authorities have revealed that the trooper, identified as Austin Parrott, was working on an earlier crash scene on the tollway when the incident occurred. The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 20-year-old named Italiano, has been arrested and booked into Collin County Jail.

Current Condition of the Trooper

Parrott was rushed to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, Texas, where he is reported to be in critical condition. Further updates on his health status are expected from the hospital in the coming days. The incident has once again highlighted the risks that law enforcement officers face while performing their duties.

Investigation Continues

Meanwhile, investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The accident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers that law enforcement personnel are exposed to, even in the course of routine duties.