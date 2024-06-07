DPS Investigates Hit-and-Run on Lahoma Road; Victim in Critical Condition

Texas DOT Investigates Hit-and-Run Auto Pedestrian Accident in Hidalgo County

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is investigating a serious auto pedestrian accident that occurred on Monday evening on Lahoma Road, north of Palm View in Hidalgo County. According to a press release, the incident happened when the driver of a Chevy Sonic got out of their vehicle to retrieve a jug of water from the rear seat and was struck by a pickup truck.

DPS officials report that the truck fled the scene immediately after the collision. The victim was rushed to McAllen Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

The authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the driver involved in this hit-and-run incident to come forward. Tips can be reported to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at (956) 565-7600.

The community’s assistance is vital in helping law enforcement locate the driver responsible for this accident. Hit-and-run incidents not only endanger lives but also violate the trust and safety of the community.

As the investigation continues, TxDOT and DPS are committed to finding the individual responsible and ensuring justice for the victim. The public is reminded to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that could assist in the investigation.

For updates on this case and more information from the authorities, stay tuned to local news outlets and official announcements from TxDOT and DPS.

