Donna PD Evacuates Residents After Explosive Device Discovery

Suspicious Device Prompts Evacuation in Donna, Texas

A routine call quickly escalated into a major police operation in Donna, Texas, after a suspicious device was discovered at a local trailer park. The incident led to the evacuation of several families and a nearby elementary school as authorities responded to the potential threat.

Details of the Incident

The Donna Police Department received a call around 10:00 AM on Thursday about a suspicious device found at a trailer park located on the 4000 block of North FM 483. The property owner, who had recently evicted a tenant, discovered the device while cleaning out the mobile home.

“At this residence, the owner of the property called this that he had evicted a young lady yesterday and that while cleaning out her stuff that she left inside the mobile home, he found them to be suspicious because they had duct tape and some wire,” said Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero.

Evacuations and Police Response

In response to the threat, Donna PD, in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, took swift action to ensure public safety. Fifteen families and an elementary school were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The McAllen bomb squad was deployed to the scene and carefully examined the suspicious device. After investigating, authorities confirmed that one of the devices recovered was indeed an explosive.

“A few moments ago, the McAllen bomb squad went into this property straight to a blue trashcan, taking out a few things out of there. One of those suspicious devices recovered was confirmed as an explosive,” reported Samantha Ruiz, Fox News reporter.

Search for Person of Interest

Police are now searching for a person of interest in connection with the explosive device. Thirty-one-year-old Kristalina Cervantes is being sought for questioning regarding her involvement in the incident.

“She is. We’re looking for her, and we’re going to talk to her as soon as that’s what her investigators are doing right now,” stated Chief Guerrero.

The individual responsible for creating the explosive will face criminal charges, according to authorities. The investigation is ongoing, with the FBI and ATF assisting in the operation.

Return to Normalcy

After the device was safely removed, residents were allowed to return to their homes. The swift and coordinated response by law enforcement ensured that no one was injured during the incident.