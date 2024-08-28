Donna ISD Unveils New Welding Shop Offering Students Hands-On Training and College Credits

Donna, TX – Donna ISD officials celebrated the opening of a new state-of-the-art welding shop at Donna North High School on August 27th. The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the debut of the 2,300 square-foot Manufacturing Technology building, which houses 15 welding booths and can accommodate 30 students at a time.

The facility is part of Donna ISD’s ongoing commitment to providing students with valuable career and technical education opportunities. Students enrolled in the welding program at Donna North now have the chance to earn up to 29 college credits through South Texas College (STC) while working toward welding certifications.

Preparing Students for High-Demand Careers

The demand for certified welders is high, and district officials believe the new welding shop will help meet that need. “There’s a high demand for students graduating with welding certifications,” said Dr. Angela Dominguez, an official at Donna ISD. “Our students at Donna North are graduating with their Structural Welding certificate from STC College. They enter the field ready to work with credentials that can earn them over $50,000 a year.”

The program equips students with the skills and certifications necessary to enter the workforce immediately after graduation, providing a significant advantage in today’s competitive job market.

Increasing Access and Instructional Time

Before the opening of the new facility, welding students at Donna North had to travel to the district’s main welding shop at Donna High School, which limited instructional time. With the new shop on-site, students can now spend more time gaining hands-on experience and working directly on projects without the need for travel.

“This new shop is not only a state-of-the-art facility but a game-changer for our students,” said one district representative. The additional instructional time will ensure that students are fully prepared to earn their certifications and enter high-paying welding jobs upon graduation.

A Future of Opportunity

The welding program at Donna North High School is designed to give students the skills they need to thrive in the manufacturing and construction industries. By partnering with South Texas College, Donna ISD is making it easier for students to transition from high school to higher education or directly into the workforce with credentials that will open doors to lucrative opportunities.