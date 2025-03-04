Domestic Violence Shocker: Edinburg Man Arrested After Holding Wife at Gunpoint

Violent Assault Leads to Multiple Charges

A man in Edinburg, Texas, is facing serious legal consequences after police say he physically assaulted his wife and held a firearm to her head. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jose Antonio Esparza Serrato, was arrested following a domestic violence incident on Friday, February 28th, around 2 p.m.

According to authorities, the victim reported the assault to district police at one of the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (EISD) campuses. Edinburg Police Department officers responded to the scene and determined the attack had occurred off-campus. Despite the victim’s stance, authorities emphasized that state law allows officers to proceed with an arrest to ensure victim safety.

Charges and Legal Ramifications

Esparza Serrato is now facing multiple charges, including:

Aggravated assault

Child endangerment

His total bond has been set at $240,000. Edinburg police reaffirmed their commitment to protecting victims of domestic violence, even if they do not wish to press charges.

“At the time an officer is investigating a case, whether it’s a family violence assault, it is important to know that even if the victim does not want to press charges, the officer, on behalf of the state of Texas, has the authority to place someone under arrest. This is done to protect the victim,” a police spokesperson explained.

Rising Domestic Violence Cases in Hidalgo County

Advocates stress that domestic violence remains a pressing issue in Hidalgo County. Mujeres Unidas, a local organization that supports victims of domestic violence, highlighted the increasing number of cases reported in 2024.

The organization provides a range of services, including:

Emergency shelters for victims in abusive relationships

for victims in abusive relationships Free counseling services

Legal advocacy to help victims understand their rights

“All of our services are completely free. We don’t charge for anything,” a Mujeres Unidas representative stated.

Resources for Domestic Violence Victims

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact:

Mujeres Unidas at 1-800-580-4878

at 1-800-580-4878 Your local law enforcement agency for immediate assistance

For additional legal support and victim advocacy, reach out to Mujeres Unidas or visit their office in Hidalgo County.

Additional Resources and Government Contacts

Edinburg Police Department : https://cityofedinburg.com/police

: https://cityofedinburg.com/police Mujeres Unidas : https://mujeresunidas.org

: https://mujeresunidas.org Texas Family Violence Program: https://www.hhs.texas.gov/services/safety/family-violence-program

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911.