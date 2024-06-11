Disaster Declaration Issued in Starr County Due to Drought and Wildfire Risks

Starr County Judge Declares Disaster Amid Severe Drought Conditions

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera has issued a disaster declaration in response to the ongoing drought affecting the region. The declaration cites the low amount of rainfall and dry conditions as significant factors increasing the risk of wildfires. With these conditions expected to persist, the measure aims to mitigate potential hazards and protect the community.

The disaster declaration was approved by the Starr County Commissioners Court, underscoring the urgency of the situation. The prolonged drought has created a precarious environment, making the area susceptible to wildfires that could threaten both property and lives.

The declaration enables local authorities to mobilize resources and implement measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the drought. This includes coordinating with state and federal agencies to secure additional support and assistance.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to any guidelines or restrictions put in place to minimize the risk of wildfires. This includes avoiding activities that could inadvertently spark fires, such as burning debris or using fireworks.