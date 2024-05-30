Dirty Al’s in Port Isabel Fined for Child Labor Violations

The Department of Labor has fined Dirty Al’s restaurant in Port Isabel for employing minors in violation of federal labor laws. According to a press release, the restaurant was found to have employed eight minors, some as young as 14 and 15, in positions as hosts and bussers, and required them to work extended hours on school days, non-school days, and holidays.

Violations and Penalties

“The employer required minors to work extended hours on school days, non-school days, and holidays, which exceed the limits set by federal law,” stated the press release. The violations resulted in Dirty Al’s being fined $6,328 in civil penalties for its child labor violations.

Resources and Compliance

The Department of Labor provides numerous resources online to help employers understand their legal obligations and ensure they comply with federal labor laws. These resources are designed to protect young workers’ health, safety, and educational opportunities, ensuring that their employment does not interfere with their overall well-being and development.

Employers can access these resources on the Department of Labor’s website to better understand child labor regulations and prevent future violations.

For more information about child labor laws and employer obligations, visit the Department of Labor’s website.