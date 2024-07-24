DHS Highlights Human Smuggling Dangers Amid Rising Temperatures

Homeland Security investigators are intensifying efforts to raise awareness about the severe dangers associated with human smuggling, particularly as temperatures soar in South Texas. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) emphasizes the extreme risks migrants face, including kidnapping, extortion, and dehydration.

Extreme Heat and Smuggling Methods

“Here in South Texas, we know it gets extremely hot. The temperatures just outside are 110 degrees. The methods by which these human smugglers smuggle the migrants, oftentimes in tractor trailers or in the back of boxcars, where temperatures can easily reach over 120 degrees,” said Mark Lippa, Deputy Special Agent of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Authorities explain that human smugglers treat people as merchandise, disregarding their safety and well-being. The recent surge in temperatures exacerbates the already perilous conditions, making the journey even more hazardous for migrants.

Historical Context and Recent Incidents

In 2018, James Matthew Bradley Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without parole after San Antonio police discovered 39 undocumented immigrants inside his tractor trailer, resulting in ten deaths. This tragic incident highlighted the severe consequences of human smuggling.

“In the Rio Grande Valley, we see all different types of human smuggling. We see where migrants can be walked into the United States. We see where a migrant may be placed in the back of a tractor trailer, in the back of a train. We’ve had migrants that have been smuggled by boat. Sadly, two years ago, we had four migrants die at sea when the boat capsized because of the dangerous situation that these smugglers put their clientele in,” Lippa added.

Call to Action

DHS officials urge the community to report any suspicious activity indicating possible human smuggling. Public vigilance is crucial in preventing such dangerous practices and saving lives. The number to call for reporting is 1-866-347-2423.

As temperatures continue to rise, the risks associated with human smuggling become more pronounced. The DHS’s message is clear: human lives are not commodities, and the dangers of illegal crossings must be addressed with immediate action and community support.

For further updates and detailed coverage on this issue, follow local news outlets and visit the DHS’s official website.

