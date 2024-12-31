Deadly Tornado Strikes Brazoria County: Devastation, Death, and Damage

Over the past weekend, a devastating EF-2 tornado took a deadly toll on Brazoria County, Texas, leaving a family in mourning and a community in ruins.

Family Tragedy Amidst Natural Disaster

In the aftermath of the disaster, the Brown family faces a heart-wrenching loss. Jamie Brown, the wife of Stephanie Brown, was among the casualties of the tornado. The sorrow of their personal tragedy is echoed by their community, grappling with the extensive damage left in the tornado’s wake.

Widespread Destruction in Brazoria County

The tornado was not just deadly but also destructively potent, damaging 30 homes and completely obliterating at least ten additional buildings. Among the damaged structures was Walt Disney Elementary School, a critical institution in the community.

A Weekend of Tornadoes

The National Weather Service confirmed that the EF-2 tornado was not an isolated incident. Over the weekend, at least six tornadoes touched down in the Houston area, adding to the destructive and deadly forces that residents had to contend with.