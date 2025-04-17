Day Three of Trial Concludes for Man Accused of Killing Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia

Witnesses Detail Crash Injuries and Drug Evidence as Legal Battle Continues

The third day of testimony has wrapped in the trial of Jesse Edward Leatherwood, the man accused of intoxication manslaughter in the September death of Cameron County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia.

In court, a forensic pathologist testified that Garcia died from blunt force trauma, supporting claims of a high-impact collision. Graphic images presented to the jury showed significant internal injuries.

Cocaine Detected, Defense Challenges Interview Conditions

A lead DPS investigator testified that cocaine was found in Leatherwood’s system, a key point for the prosecution.

However, Leatherwood’s defense team argued that the DPS interview was conducted while their client was medicated, possibly affecting the validity of his statements.

Deleted Text Messages Entered into Evidence

A forensic technician presented data from Leatherwood’s phone, including deleted text messages, though their content was not disclosed publicly.

The trial is expected to continue tomorrow with additional witnesses and cross-examinations.

