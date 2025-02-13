Cyclist Injured in Harlingen After Collision with Truck at Busy Intersection

Accident Details & Police Response

A cyclist was struck by a truck near the intersection of 7th Street and Austin Avenue in Harlingen, according to police. The accident, which occurred yesterday, involved a bicycle traveling against traffic when a truck made a right turn and collided with the rider.

Authorities report that the driver remained at the scene and assisted the injured cyclist. Fortunately, the cyclist suffered only minor injuries and is currently recovering in a local hospital.

No Bike Lane, Greater Need for Traffic Awareness

Harlingen PD confirmed that the street did not have a designated bike lane, making it even more critical for cyclists to follow traffic laws and stay aware of their surroundings.

“So you’re going to stop at all stop signs, you’re going to stop at all red lights, and then you’re going to proceed only when it is safe down the roadway,” an officer emphasized.

Safety Reminders for Cyclists & Drivers

Police are urging cyclists to follow Texas traffic laws, including:

Riding in the same direction as traffic

Stopping at all traffic signals and stop signs

Using proper hand signals when turning

Wearing reflective gear and helmets for safety

Drivers are also reminded to watch for cyclists and exercise caution, especially on streets without dedicated bike lanes.