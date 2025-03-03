Crime Alert: DPS Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspected Trespassers Near Rio Grande

DPS Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspected Trespassers Near Rio Grande

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two men accused of illegally crossing the Rio Grande River and trespassing on private ranches. The suspects, whose images have been released, are also accused of stealing surveillance cameras in the area.

Suspects Crossed Rio Grande, Stole Surveillance Equipment

According to DPS troopers, the two men entered the United States from Mexico, unlawfully crossing the Rio Grande. Once on private property, they reportedly tampered with and stole security cameras set up to monitor activity on the ranches. Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the suspects and are turning to the public for leads.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the men or has any knowledge of their whereabouts to come forward.

How to Report Information

DPS is encouraging residents to assist in the investigation by reporting any relevant information. Those who recognize the individuals or have details regarding their location can contact DPS at 📞 (830) 703-1202.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted via the Texas DPS iWatch application, a platform designed to help law enforcement track down suspicious activity.

Increased Surveillance and Border Security Efforts

The incident highlights ongoing security concerns along the U.S.-Mexico border. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor illegal crossings and criminal activities in the region, relying on both technology and public cooperation to maintain safety.

DPS reminds residents that trespassing and theft are serious offenses and urges vigilance in reporting any suspicious activity.

Official Resources for Reporting Crime

For more information or to submit a tip, visit:

Authorities emphasize that community participation is vital in ensuring the safety and security of Texas residents. If you have any information, do not hesitate to report it.