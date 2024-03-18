In the aftermath of recent storms, repair crews are hard at work fixing electrical lines in north Edinburg. The operation is concentrated near exit 17 of Highway 281, where only one lane is open to southbound traffic.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect delays in the area.
Stay updated on traffic and power restoration efforts at FOXRGV.
Crews Repairing Storm-Damaged Power Lines in North Edinburg
