Cooling Centers Open: Hidalgo County Offers Relief from Rising Temperatures

Hidalgo County Launches Cooling Stations Amid Soaring Temperatures

As the mercury climbs, Hidalgo County has activated multiple cooling centers to help residents escape the scorching heat. These facilities provide a vital refuge during the hottest parts of the day, especially for those without air conditioning at home.

What Are Cooling Centers?

Cooling centers are air-conditioned public spaces where individuals can find relief from extreme heat. These facilities are crucial during heat waves, which can pose significant health risks.

Locations and Services

In McAllen, residents can access several cooling stations:

Palm View Community Center : Located at 3401 Jordan Ave., this center is open from 8 AM to 8 PM, offering a spacious area to cool down and hydrate. Contact them at 956-681-3360.

: Located at 3401 Jordan Ave., this center is open from 8 AM to 8 PM, offering a spacious area to cool down and hydrate. Contact them at 956-681-3360. Lark Community Center : At 601 Lark Ave., open from 8 AM to 8 PM. For inquiries, call 956-681-3340.

: At 601 Lark Ave., open from 8 AM to 8 PM. For inquiries, call 956-681-3340. McAllen Public Library : This central location at 4001 N 23rd Street is not just for books; it serves as a cooling hub from 9 AM to 9 PM on weekdays. Contact 956-681-3000 for more details.

: This central location at 4001 N 23rd Street is not just for books; it serves as a cooling hub from 9 AM to 9 PM on weekdays. Contact 956-681-3000 for more details. Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center: Situated at 320 W Santa Rosa Ave, Edcouch, it welcomes visitors from 1 PM to 7 PM on weekdays. Dial 956-262-2140 to learn more.

Safety Tips While at the Centers

While the primary goal of these centers is to provide relief from the heat, visitors are reminded to stay hydrated and follow any guidelines issued by the centers, such as wearing masks if required.

Importance of Cooling Centers

These centers are more than just escape from the heat; they can be lifesaving, especially for the elderly, young children, and those with health issues who are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Hidalgo County remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents through these essential services.