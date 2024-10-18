Congressman Cuellar Secures $2.5 Million for Border Security in Starr County

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced today that Starr County will receive over $2.5 million in funding through Operation Stonegarden, a border security initiative aimed at strengthening law enforcement efforts in the region. The funding will be used to support fuel costs, youth patrol units, and, notably, overtime pay for local law enforcement.

Strengthening Security Along the Border

The Operation Stonegarden funds will play a critical role in bolstering border security across Starr County, which includes Rio Grande City. Congressman Cuellar emphasized the importance of this funding in ensuring that law enforcement officers can dedicate additional hours to protecting the border.

“The men and women from the sheriff’s department and police departments can work more hours to provide increased security in Rio Grande City and across Starr County,” Cuellar explained. “This funding ensures that the border in general is safer than other cities.”

Law Enforcement and Community Impact

The $2.5 million will be distributed among several key law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and various Starr County police departments. Much of the funding will be allocated to overtime pay, allowing officers to work extended shifts to improve border safety.

This funding also supports operational needs, such as fuel for patrol vehicles and youth patrol units, further enabling law enforcement agencies to conduct thorough and efficient patrols along the border.

Enhancing Border Safety

With the influx of resources from Operation Stonegarden, Starr County’s law enforcement teams will be better equipped to address the unique challenges of securing the Texas-Mexico border. The increased patrol hours and additional support are expected to lead to stronger enforcement and a safer community for residents.

As Congressman Cuellar continues to advocate for border security funding, these efforts are seen as a positive step in ensuring that Starr County remains safe and well-protected against potential threats.