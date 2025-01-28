Congressman Cuellar Discusses Immigration Challenges and Policy Talks Amid Border Struggles

Cuellar Talks Immigration Policy Amid Rising Border Challenges

In a candid interview today with Fox News’ Miriam Salinas, Congressman Henry Cuellar of Texas shared his insights into the state of immigration and deportation efforts, particularly in light of increasing measures aimed at controlling the flow of migrants into the U.S. Cuellar discussed the impacts of the CBP One app and the heightened immigration laws that have made it more difficult for migrants to enter the country legally.

Cuellar acknowledged that migrants seeking to enter the U.S. legally are facing extended waiting periods due to changes in asylum policies. According to the congressman, the U.S. has seen a surge of migrants, many of whom are now waiting in Mexico for their asylum hearings, a process that can take anywhere from four to six years.

“Migrants are feeling the effect of the CBP One app and the increased efforts of migration laws,” Cuellar said. “Under CBP One, about a million individuals came in and are now waiting. As you know, those waits can be from four to six years. Biden used a variation of ‘Stay in Mexico,’ which is putting a strain on many families and individuals.”

Bipartisan Cooperation on Immigration Policy

In the interview, Cuellar also discussed his willingness to engage in bipartisan conversations about migration policies, specifically addressing outreach from the Trump administration. Cuellar noted that while he may not agree with all aspects of the policies, open dialogue is essential to creating effective solutions.

“I think there will be some areas we might disagree, but I think there’s a lot of areas we can sit down and work together on. The way you impact policy is not by saying ‘I don’t want to meet with them.’ The way you impact policy is by sitting down and talking to them,” Cuellar emphasized.

This collaborative stance underscores Cuellar’s belief that immigration reform should be a priority for both parties, despite the polarized nature of the issue.

Tariffs as Leverage in Migration Talks

Cuellar also pointed to the Biden administration’s recent strategy of threatening tariffs on both Mexico and Canada as a method of enforcing migration policies. The move is intended to press neighboring countries to play a more active role in managing migration and stemming the flow of asylum seekers at the U.S. border.

“The White House is using tariffs as a way to encourage both Mexico and Canada to cooperate more fully on migration,” Cuellar explained. “It’s a tool in the negotiations, but we’re still working to find common ground and reach an agreement.”

A Path Forward for Immigration Reform

The congressman stressed the need for ongoing discussions with government officials and international partners to improve the situation. As migration continues to be a pressing issue, Cuellar’s position is that effective immigration reform requires collaboration and thoughtful policymaking at all levels of government, both in the U.S. and abroad.

“I’ll be meeting with officials in the coming days to discuss migration laws and work toward a solution that helps manage the flow of migrants while maintaining the safety and security of our nation,” Cuellar said.

Despite the challenges posed by increased migration, Cuellar remains optimistic that with continued cooperation, both domestically and internationally, meaningful progress can be made toward comprehensive immigration reform.

Looking Ahead

As the situation at the border continues to evolve, it’s clear that immigration will remain a central issue in U.S. politics. The conversation surrounding asylum, border security, and migration policies is far from over, and Cuellar’s willingness to engage in bipartisan talks and diplomatic negotiations may play a crucial role in shaping future policy decisions.

Government and Law Enforcement Contacts

For more information about immigration policies and Border Patrol operations, visit the following resources: