Cockfighting Bust in La Feria: Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Two Men

Two Arrested for Cockfighting in La Feria: Property Owner and Participant Charged

In a significant crackdown on illegal animal fighting, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two men in La Feria, Texas, for their involvement in a cockfighting ring. The incident took place on the 11000 block of Calle Oriente, where authorities discovered evidence of cockfighting activities.

Details of the Bust

Upon arriving at the location, deputies observed several white boxes containing roosters with large lacerations and blood covering their feathers. In plain view were tools commonly used in cockfighting, such as slashers, bridles, and gaffs. The deputies confronted a group of people at the scene who were drinking and inquired about the property owner.

Gerardo Zepeda, who identified himself as the owner of the property, admitted to allowing the cockfights to take place and claimed ownership of some of the injured roosters. Another individual, Rogelio Tapia, also admitted to participating in the cockfights and owning some of the roosters.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Gerardo Zepeda was arrested and charged with TPC 42.105 (b)(3) Cockfighting for permitting another to use his property for cockfighting, a Class A Misdemeanor. Rogelio Tapia faced multiple charges, including TPC 42.105 (b)(1) Cockfighting, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals, a State Jail Felony.

Additionally, all spectators present at the cockfights received citations for T.P.C. 42.105 Cockfighting/Spectator, a Class C Misdemeanor.

Community Response and Animal Welfare

The bust highlights the ongoing issue of illegal animal fighting and the importance of community vigilance in reporting such activities. Animal cruelty, especially in the form of organized fighting, is a serious offense that endangers the welfare of animals and violates state laws.

Cameron County authorities are committed to cracking down on such illegal activities and ensuring that those involved are held accountable. The cooperation between law enforcement and the community is crucial in identifying and stopping these cruel practices.

Importance of Reporting Animal Cruelty

Community members are urged to report any suspicious activities related to animal cruelty or illegal fighting. By working together, law enforcement and the public can help protect animals and prevent future incidents of abuse.