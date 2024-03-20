Cocaine Concealed in Concrete: CBP’s $930K Seizure at Hidalgo Border

Cocaine Worth $930K Seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

In a major drug bust, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted nearly 122 pounds of cocaine on Friday. The illicit drugs, valued at approximately $930,000, were discovered during a routine inspection of a tractor-trailer entering from Mexico.

The cocaine was ingeniously concealed within a shipment of concrete blocks, with 50 bundles of the drug skillfully hidden to evade detection. However, the vigilant CBP officers, utilizing their training and technology, were able to uncover the hidden stash, preventing a substantial amount of narcotics from entering the United States.

The street value of the seized cocaine is a testament to the significant impact this bust will have on drug trafficking operations. The successful seizure is a result of the dedication and hard work of the CBP officers at the border, who are committed to keeping our communities safe from the dangers of illegal drugs.

