City of Mission to Celebrate ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ at Historical Museum

The City of Mission is set to host a vibrant ‘Dia de Los Muertos’ (Day of the Dead) celebration at its historical museum. The event, which is free of charge, is scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

‘Dia de Los Muertos’ Comes to Mission

On Saturday, November 2nd, from 2 to 6 PM, the City of Mission will be alive with the spirit of ‘Dia de Los Muertos’. This traditional Mexican holiday, which celebrates and honors the deceased, will be observed at the city’s historical museum on 900 Doherty Avenue.

A Celebration for All

This daytime event is open to all, and admission is completely free. The city is extending an invitation to everyone interested in participating in this unique cultural experience. For additional information, individuals can reach out to the event organizers at (956) 580-8646.