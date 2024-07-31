Cesar Pena Jr. Leads Palmview Special Election

Special Election Results: Cesar Pena Jr. and Jesus Ramirez Lead in Palmview and San Juan

Two special elections took place today, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. In Palmview, residents voted to elect a new council member for place number two, replacing Jose Luis Perez. Meanwhile, in San Juan, voters chose a new commissioner for place number four.

Palmview Special Election

In Palmview, the unofficial results show Cesar Pena Jr. leading the race with 756 votes, securing more than 51% of the total votes. This significant lead places Pena Jr. as the top candidate for the council member position.

San Juan Special Election

The San Juan election saw four candidates vying for the commissioner position for place number four. The candidates were Cruz Quintana Jr., Jose Enrique Flores, Veronica Villescas Sanchez, and Jesus Ramirez. With 100% of precincts reporting, Jesus Ramirez emerged victorious with 1,369 votes, accounting for more than 58% of the total vote.