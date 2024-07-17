Celebrate at Pharr’s Avocado Festival: Live Music, Food, and Fun for All

Pharr’s Annual Avocado Festival Returns: Save the Date!

The city of Pharr is excited to announce the return of its annual Avocado Festival, inviting the community to come together for a day of fun, food, and festivities. The main event will take place on October 12th, with a series of daily activities leading up to the festival starting on October 9th.

Festival Highlights

Pharr City Manager, Dr. Jonathan Flores, highlights the festival’s diverse offerings, including live entertainment, music, and rides for kids. “It’s an opportunity for the community to come out and really learn more about our international bridge and everything that our bridge has to offer and how impactful it is to our city and our city operations,” says Dr. Flores.

The Avocado Festival promises something for everyone, making it a perfect event for families and individuals alike. From live music to delicious food and engaging activities, attendees will have plenty to enjoy throughout the day.

Event Details

Mark your calendars for October 12th and join the festivities at Downtown Pharr, located at 116 South Cage Road. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., offering an entire day of enjoyment and community engagement.

Event Information:

For those eager to get involved in the pre-festival activities, daily events will be held starting October 9th, providing even more opportunities to celebrate and connect with the community.

More Information

To stay updated on the latest news and details about the Avocado Festival, visit the City of Pharr’s official Facebook page.

For more information:

The annual Avocado Festival is a cherished tradition in Pharr, bringing residents together for a memorable experience. Don’t miss out on this vibrant celebration – save the date and join in the fun!