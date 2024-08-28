CBP Uncovers $3 Million Worth of Cocaine Hidden in Trailer at Rio Grande City

CBP Seizes Over $3 Million in Cocaine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

Rio Grande City, TX – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted a major cocaine shipment this weekend at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry. The bust, valued at more than $3 million, occurred on Saturday during a secondary inspection of a trailer hauling a shipment of charcoal.

Details of the Seizure

The discovery was made when CBP officers conducted a routine secondary inspection of the trailer. Inside, they found 100 packages containing approximately 230 pounds of cocaine hidden within the charcoal shipment. The street value of the seized cocaine is estimated at over $3 million.

Ongoing Investigation by Homeland Security

Following the significant drug seizure, the Department of Homeland Security (HSA) has taken over the investigation. Authorities are working to determine the origins of the cocaine and whether the trafficking operation has links to larger drug networks operating in the region.

This seizure highlights the ongoing efforts by CBP and HSA to combat drug smuggling and prevent illicit substances from crossing into the United States.

CBP’s Role in Border Security

CBP officers continue to play a vital role in protecting U.S. borders from drug trafficking. This latest seizure is another example of their commitment to intercepting dangerous drugs and keeping communities safe.