CBP Seizes Nearly $1 Million in Cocaine at Del Rio International Bridge

Authorities Arrest 68-Year-Old Driver After Discovering 28 Bundles of Narcotics Hidden in SUV

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over $980,000 worth of cocaine during an inspection at the Del Rio International Bridge on Sunday.

CBP officials said officers discovered 28 bundles of cocaine, weighing just over 73 pounds, concealed within a 2008 Ford Explorer.

The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection, where a K-9 unit and non-intrusive imaging technology helped locate the narcotics hidden in various compartments of the SUV.

Driver Arrested and Facing Federal Charges

The driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man, was taken into custody. He now faces potential federal drug trafficking charges.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance of our officers and the effectiveness of our layered enforcement strategy at the border,” said a CBP spokesperson.

Ongoing Investigation

The case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further review.

📞 For more information on border enforcement efforts, visit https://www.cbp.gov.