CBP Seizes $8.9 Million in Meth Hidden in Charcoal Shipment at Pharr Bridge

More Than 1,000 Pounds of Meth Found During Cargo Inspection on Sunday

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility made a major drug bust on Sunday, seizing approximately $8.9 million worth of methamphetamine.

Authorities discovered 3,770 individually packaged bundles of meth weighing more than 1,000 pounds, concealed inside a commercial shipment of charcoal.

Officers Flag Suspicious Cargo During Routine Inspection

The drugs were detected during a secondary inspection, where officers used non-intrusive imaging systems and K-9 units to investigate the shipment.

“This is a significant interception that highlights the vigilance of our CBP officers in stopping dangerous narcotics before they can reach our communities,” a CBP spokesperson said.

Investigation Continues

The case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further review. No arrests or suspect details have been released as the investigation is still active.

📞 For more information on CBP enforcement actions, visit https://www.cbp.gov.