Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

CBP Seizes $8.9 Million in Meth Hidden in Charcoal Shipment at Pharr Bridge

Over 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine discovered in cargo truck at Pharr International Bridge; investigation ongoing.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 17 2025

CBP Seizes $8.9 Million in Meth Hidden in Charcoal Shipment at Pharr Bridge

More Than 1,000 Pounds of Meth Found During Cargo Inspection on Sunday

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility made a major drug bust on Sunday, seizing approximately $8.9 million worth of methamphetamine.

Authorities discovered 3,770 individually packaged bundles of meth weighing more than 1,000 pounds, concealed inside a commercial shipment of charcoal.

Officers Flag Suspicious Cargo During Routine Inspection

The drugs were detected during a secondary inspection, where officers used non-intrusive imaging systems and K-9 units to investigate the shipment.

“This is a significant interception that highlights the vigilance of our CBP officers in stopping dangerous narcotics before they can reach our communities,” a CBP spokesperson said.

Investigation Continues

The case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further review. No arrests or suspect details have been released as the investigation is still active.

📞 For more information on CBP enforcement actions, visit https://www.cbp.gov.

border security cargo facility CBP Charcoal Shipment Drug Trafficking Homeland Security meth seizure Pharr Pharr International Bridge Texas

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
74°
Mostly Cloudy

Humidity: N/A%

Tonight
73°
Tomorrow
92°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted