CBP officers at the Progreso International Bridge seized $1.8 million worth of meth, arresting a 27-year-old American citizen after finding nearly 200 pounds of the drug hidden in a vehicle.
Published August 28, 2024
CBP Seizes $1.8 Million Worth of Meth at Progreso International Bridge
Progreso, TX – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers made a significant drug bust last Thursday at the Progreso International Bridge, seizing methamphetamine worth an estimated $1.8 million. The drugs were discovered during a routine inspection of a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old American citizen.
The Discovery
The seizure occurred when CBP officers selected a vehicle for further inspection. Upon closer examination, officers uncovered 108 packages containing nearly 200 pounds of meth hidden inside the automobile. The drugs, with a street value of approximately $1.8 million, were immediately confiscated by CBP officials.
Driver Arrested
The driver, a 27-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested at the scene. He now faces federal charges related to drug trafficking. The authorities have not released additional details about the suspect, but investigations are ongoing to determine if there were any accomplices involved.
CBP’s Commitment to Border Security
This major seizure is a testament to the ongoing efforts of CBP officers to prevent illegal drugs from entering the United States. Progreso International Bridge, like many other border crossings, remains a critical point of defense against drug trafficking operations.
