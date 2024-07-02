CBP Officers Seize $240,000 Worth of Cocaine at Anzalduas Bridge

In a significant drug bust, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge seized nearly $240,000 worth of cocaine on Friday. The operation highlights the ongoing efforts of CBP to curb drug trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Routine Inspection Uncovers Major Cocaine Shipment

During a routine inspection, CBP officers stopped a Ford pickup truck traveling from Mexico. The meticulous inspection revealed eight bundles of cocaine, each weighing approximately 18 pounds. The total weight of the seized cocaine amounted to an astounding 144 pounds.

Swift Action by Authorities

Upon discovery, special agents promptly arrested the driver of the truck. The suspect is now under custody, and a comprehensive criminal investigation is underway to uncover further details about the smuggling operation and its connections.

Enhancing Border Security

This seizure underscores the critical role of CBP in enhancing border security and preventing illegal narcotics from entering the United States. The vigilance and swift action by CBP officers are commendable and serve as a deterrent to drug traffickers.