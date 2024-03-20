CBP Officers Nab Fugitive: Cassandra Perez Detained for Dallas County Theft

CBP Officers Apprehend Wanted Woman at Gateway International Bridge

In a notable arrest at the Gateway International Bridge on Sunday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers took Cassandra Perez into custody. Perez, whose image has been released, was on the wanted list for theft in Dallas County.

The 31-year-old was subsequently handed over to Cameron County sheriff’s deputies and is currently being held at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center. She is awaiting transfer to Dallas County to face the charges against her.

This arrest underscores the vigilance of CBP officers in safeguarding our borders and aiding in the apprehension of individuals wanted for crimes. For more information on the role of CBP in maintaining border security, visit the Customs and Border Protection website.

