CBP Limits Eggshell Imports Ahead of Easter to Prevent Bird Disease

Only one dozen cleaned, decorated eggshells allowed per traveler; undeclared items may lead to fines up to $1,000.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 15 2025

Officials Aim to Protect U.S. Poultry from Avian Viruses as Holiday Travel Increases

As Easter approaches, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reminding travelers of new restrictions on bringing decorated eggshells into the United States, aimed at preventing the spread of bird flu and Newcastle disease—both highly contagious illnesses that pose a major threat to domestic poultry populations.

Travelers are now limited to one dozen cleaned, decorated eggshells per person. The shells must be completely free of egg residue, inside and out, to be permitted into the country.

Fines for Undeclared or Non-Compliant Items

CBP officials warn that undeclared agricultural products, including contaminated eggshells, could result in fines between $300 and $1,000.

Other prohibited items include:

  • Raw chicken
  • Live birds
  • Whole eggs

“Even items that may seem harmless can carry viruses that devastate farms and food supplies,” CBP stated in a press release.

Where to Learn More

📄 For a full list of restricted agricultural items, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at https://www.aphis.usda.gov.

Travelers are encouraged to declare all food and agricultural products at the border to avoid penalties and help protect the country’s agriculture.

