Car Fire Under Investigation Near Pharr

Officials Respond to Blaze Involving Black Chevy Sedan Near Major Intersection

Authorities are investigating a vehicle fire involving a black Chevy sedan near Pharr, close to the intersection of the Nolana Loop and Highway 281.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but details surrounding the fire remain limited. It is currently unclear whether anyone was inside the vehicle at the time or if injuries were reported.

Investigation Ongoing

Fire officials and law enforcement are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

📞 Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities as the investigation continues.

Fox News will provide updates as more information becomes available.