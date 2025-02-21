Car Fire in Mission Sends Two to Hospital After Fiery Collision

Crash Near East Frontage and Stewart Road Leads to Fire

A car fire in Mission, Texas, resulted in two people being hospitalized after a crash near East Frontage and Stewart Road around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Vehicles Involved: Chevy Silverado & GMC Yukon

According to authorities, the crash involved a blue Chevy Silverado and a black GMC Yukon. The Yukon became engulfed in flames following the accident, prompting an urgent response from Mission Fire and Police Departments.

Victims Transported to Hospital

Mission PD spokesperson Jorge Rodriguez confirmed that two people were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their current conditions remain unknown as authorities continue their investigation.

Authorities Investigating Cause of Fire

The cause of the crash and subsequent fire is still under investigation. Officials urge anyone with information to contact Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5000.

For updates, visit: