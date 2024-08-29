Cameron Park Incident Leads to Arrests of Two Wanted Men, Including Injured Individual

Injured Man Found in Cameron Park Had Active Warrants, Both He and Witness Arrested

Cameron Park, TX – A seemingly routine 911 call in Cameron Park took an unexpected turn when authorities discovered that both the injured man and the individual trying to assist him had active warrants out for their arrest. The incident occurred yesterday, drawing significant attention from local law enforcement.

The Incident Unfolds

Authorities responded to a 911 call reporting that an individual, later identified as Danny Perales, was injured and bleeding in Cameron Park. A concerned citizen, Reinaldo Alvarado Jr., attempted to provide first aid to Perales until first responders arrived. However, when deputies arrived on the scene, they quickly realized that both Perales and Alvarado were wanted by authorities.

Charges and Warrants

Danny Perales, the injured individual, was found to have active warrants for assault causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana, and an outstanding warrant from 2021. Meanwhile, Reinaldo Alvarado Jr., who was assisting Perales, was also wanted by authorities. Alvarado was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in a stabbing.

Law Enforcement Response

“As we responded to the call from a concerned citizen, deputies arriving on the scene noticed that the injured man and the witness were both wanted individuals,” said a spokesperson from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. The situation quickly escalated from a medical emergency to an arrest operation.