Cameron County Sheriff Charges Parents with Child Endangerment After Finding Kids on Road

Brownsville Couple Arrested for Leaving Children Unattended on Roadway

In a shocking incident in Brownsville, Joey Lee Barrientos Jr and Alexis Angel Gonzalez have been arrested and charged with three counts each of abandoning or endangering a child. The charges came after Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies found their three young children unattended and in neglectful conditions on a roadway.

On June 30, 2024, at about 5:00 PM, deputies were dispatched to the 6800 block of Princess Palm in Brownsville, Texas, following reports of unattended children on the roadway. Upon arriving, they discovered a four-year-old child alone, showing signs of severe neglect, including insect bites all over his body, barefoot, wearing only a t-shirt and a heavily soiled diaper.

Disturbing Discovery and Immediate Action

The deputies’ investigation led them to another abandoned child, a one-year-old, crying near the entrance of a nearby apartment. The child was visibly distressed and unattended. Further investigation revealed that these children resided in an apartment nearby.

“Upon attempting contact at the apartment, no one came to the door,” stated a representative from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies made entry into the apartment and located a four-month-old baby in a car seat in the living room area with no supervision.”

Inside the apartment, deputies found the parents of the three children, Joey Lee Barrientos Jr and Alexis Angel Gonzalez, fast asleep in a nearby bedroom. When questioned, the parents admitted that they had gone out the night before and fallen asleep upon returning.

Legal Consequences and CPS Involvement

The parents were immediately arrested and charged with three counts each of abandoning or endangering a child, a second-degree felony. The children were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluations to ensure their health and safety.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement emphasizing the severity of the situation: “This kind of neglect is deeply concerning and unacceptable. Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of these children, and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

Child Protective Services (CPS) were notified and will continue to monitor the children’s condition, providing necessary support and interventions.

Community Vigilance and Support

This incident highlights the importance of community vigilance and the role of law enforcement in protecting vulnerable children. Authorities urge residents to report any signs of child neglect or endangerment immediately.

For more information about CPS and how to help, please visit the official websites of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

