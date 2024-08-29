Cameron County Reopens Four-Decade-Old Cold Case of Alfonso Cavazos’ Murder

Cameron County, TX – Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators have reopened a cold case dating back to December 1980, seeking justice for Alfonso Cavazos, who was found brutally murdered in his home. The case, which has remained unsolved for over four decades, involves the violent death of Cavazos, who was discovered by a relative in his bedroom, beaten to death with a blunt object.

New Leads and Advances in Technology

Authorities have decided to reopen the case, spurred by recent advancements in DNA technology and forensic crime labs. Investigators believe that reexamining the evidence collected more than 40 years ago could provide new leads in the case. The original investigation faced numerous challenges, including the inability to locate the murder weapon and a lack of significant evidence pointing to a suspect.

“We never found the murder weapon back then,” said a Cameron County Sheriff’s official. “But now we have information suggesting a female was with Cavazos the night he was murdered. We’re hopeful that she, or someone who knows her, will come forward.”

Past and Present Investigations

The case was previously reopened in 2008, but despite taking new statements and submitting evidence for testing, investigators hit another dead end. However, with the continuous improvement in DNA analysis, authorities believe they may now have the tools needed to finally solve this decades-old mystery.

“Investigators back then did everything they could—they collected evidence, took statements—but unfortunately, they reached a dead end,” said an investigator. “We’re reopening the case now, and we’re hoping that anyone with information will step forward to help us bring justice to Alfonso Cavazos.”

Call for Public Assistance

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the night of the murder or the identity of the woman who may have been with Cavazos to come forward. Any tip, no matter how small, could be crucial to solving this cold case.

If you have any information that could assist in the investigation, please contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700.