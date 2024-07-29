Cameron County Man Wanted for Sexual Assault on the Run

In Cameron County, authorities are intensifying their search for Jorge Alberto Tamez, a 47-year-old man wanted for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl multiple times in 2018. Tamez, also known by the aliases “Joe Tapia” and “El Tomate,” is believed to be hiding in Mexico or possibly Georgia.

Incident Details

Officials report that Tamez asked the victim’s mother to fulfill his fantasy of sleeping with the child at his San Benito home. The mother has been arrested, but Tamez has managed to evade capture. The disturbing case has drawn significant attention as authorities work to locate and apprehend Tamez.

Public Assistance Needed

Cameron County authorities are urging anyone with information on Tamez’s whereabouts to come forward. If you have any knowledge of his location, please contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 350-5551. Community assistance is crucial in bringing Tamez to justice and ensuring the safety of potential future victims.

Ongoing Investigation

The search for Tamez is ongoing, with authorities following leads that suggest he may be in Mexico or Georgia. Law enforcement agencies are collaborating across borders to track down Tamez and hold him accountable for his crimes.

Community Impact

This case highlights the importance of vigilance and community involvement in addressing and preventing child abuse. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement are committed to finding Tamez and providing justice for the victim.