Cameron County Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking After Cocaine Found in SUV

In Cameron County, Alberto Aguirre is facing serious drug trafficking charges following the discovery of ten cocaine bundles in his SUV. The arrest occurred on Monday when Aguirre was pulled over for a traffic violation on Paredes Line Road in the city of Brownsville.

Traffic Stop and Discovery

During the traffic stop, authorities noticed that the 60-year-old Aguirre appeared nervous. This behavior prompted further investigation, leading to Aguirre’s confession about having drugs inside his vehicle. Deputies conducted a search and found a trash bag in the rear floorboard containing several bundles.

Cocaine Seizure

The bundles were tested and confirmed to be cocaine, with a total weight of more than 23 pounds. The substantial quantity of drugs indicates a significant trafficking operation. Aguirre was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

Legal Proceedings

Alberto Aguirre is currently being held at the county jail, awaiting further legal proceedings. The charges against him are severe, reflecting the gravity of drug trafficking offenses in Cameron County. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of Aguirre’s involvement in drug trafficking activities.

Community Impact

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of Cameron County law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and keep communities safe. The seizure of such a large quantity of cocaine is a significant victory in the fight against illegal drug operations in the region.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities. The community’s cooperation is vital in assisting law enforcement in their efforts to curb drug trafficking and related crimes.