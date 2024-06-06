Buckle Up and Avoid Fines as Click It or Ticket Campaign Concludes

Valley Police Urge Motorists to Buckle Up as Click It or Ticket Campaign Ends

Valley police are issuing a final reminder to motorists to buckle up as the Click It or Ticket campaign comes to a close. This month marks 22 years since the launch of the campaign, which aims to improve road safety by enforcing seatbelt use and other traffic laws.

Authorities stress that using a seatbelt is a simple yet effective way to save lives. “Every city works it where we enforce laws like wearing your seatbelt. Texting and driving is a big issue here in Texas, especially down here in the Valley. We’re trying to enforce those laws and reduce our deaths on Texas highways,” said a police spokesperson.

The Click It or Ticket campaign has been a significant initiative in promoting seatbelt safety. Over the years, it has contributed to a notable increase in seatbelt use and a corresponding decrease in traffic fatalities.

In addition to seatbelt enforcement, authorities are also cracking down on texting and driving. Drivers caught texting while driving can face fines of up to $200,000. This hefty penalty underscores the seriousness of the offense and the commitment of law enforcement to reduce distractions and improve safety on the roads.

Motorists are urged to take these reminders seriously and prioritize safety by always wearing seatbelts and avoiding texting while driving. The combined efforts of law enforcement and the community can lead to safer roads and fewer traffic-related injuries and deaths.

As the Click It or Ticket campaign concludes, Valley police remain dedicated to enforcing traffic laws and promoting safe driving practices throughout the year. Remember, saving a life can be as simple as clicking your seatbelt.

