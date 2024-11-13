Brownsville Robbery: Police Seek Help to Identify Female Suspect

The local police department in Brownsville is seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect believed to be involved in a robbery incident last week.

Brownsville PD Releases Details of Robbery

According to the information released by the Brownsville Police Department (PD), the robbery occurred near the 700 block of International Boulevard. The woman, whose image has been shared widely on various media platforms, is said to be the main suspect in the case.

Call for Public Assistance

The Brownsville PD is urging anyone with information on the woman’s identity or whereabouts to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers. The department has provided a contact number, 5468477, for this purpose. The public’s cooperation is crucial in tackling crime and ensuring the safety and security of the community.