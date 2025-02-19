Brownsville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Robbery Suspect

Person of Interest in Air Compressor Theft

The Brownsville Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man linked to a robbery on Coolidge Street. According to police, the suspect is a person of interest in the theft of an air compressor from the 1400 block of Coolidge Street.

Authorities have released an image of the individual and are urging anyone with information on his identity to come forward.

How to Report Information

If you recognize the suspect or have any details that could assist the investigation, contact Brownsville PD at (956) 546-8477.

