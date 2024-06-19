Brownsville Police Seek Duo Wanted for March Theft: Public’s Help Needed

Authorities in Brownsville are seeking assistance from the community to identify and locate two individuals wanted in connection with a theft that occurred back in March. The suspects, Christina Sue Aguilar and Susan Marie Demars, are being actively pursued by the Brownsville Police Department.

The police have released images of the pair and are asking anyone who recognizes them or has information about their whereabouts to come forward. Community involvement is crucial in solving cases like this and ensuring that justice is served.

How to Report Information

If you have any information regarding Christina Sue Aguilar or Susan Marie Demars, please contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. All reports can be made anonymously, and your assistance can make a significant difference in this investigation.

Community Involvement

The participation of local residents is vital in maintaining safety and security within the community. By working together, the public and the police can help apprehend these suspects and prevent further crimes. The Brownsville Police Department values the community’s support and cooperation in this matter.