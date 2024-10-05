Headline

Brownsville Police Seek Community's Help to Locate Missing Man Marco Antonio Vargas Treviño

Marco Antonio Vargas Treviño has been missing since September 23rd; last seen driving a Kia Sportage with license plate RPM 8259.

Brownsville Police Seek Community’s Help to Locate Missing Man Marco Antonio Vargas Treviño

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marco Antonio Vargas Treviño, who has been missing since September 23rd. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to help locate the missing man.

Description and Last Known Location

Marco Antonio Vargas Treviño is described as having brown eyes and black hair and stands at approximately six feet tall. He was last seen driving a Kia Sportage with the license plate number RPM 8259. Police have not disclosed additional details regarding his last known whereabouts, but the vehicle description is a crucial clue in the ongoing search.

Community Call to Action

The Brownsville PD has shared an image of Vargas Treviño to aid in the search and is relying on community vigilance to help locate him. Authorities are requesting that anyone who has seen Vargas Treviño or has information about his vehicle contact the Brownsville Police Department immediately.

If you have any information, please call Brownsville PD at (956) 548-7000.

Growing Concerns

Family members and law enforcement officials are growing increasingly concerned as the days pass without contact. Missing person cases can often be challenging, and community involvement can play a pivotal role in ensuring the safe return of loved ones.

How to Help

If you believe you have seen Marco Antonio Vargas Treviño or his Kia Sportage, do not hesitate to report it to local authorities. Even a small piece of information could be the key to locating him and reuniting him with his family.