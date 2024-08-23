Brownsville PD Seeks Help to Locate Suspect in Jeep Gladiator Theft

Brownsville PD Appeals for Information in Vehicle Theft Case

The Brownsville Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a suspect involved in the recent theft of a 2023 Jeep Gladiator.

Details of the Theft

The vehicle was reported stolen from the 1400 block of East Tyler Street on August 16th. Surveillance footage captured images of the suspect last seen driving the stolen black Jeep Gladiator, prompting Brownsville PD to issue a call for public assistance in identifying and locating the individual.

Call to Action

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle to come forward. Brownsville Crime Stoppers has been designated as the contact point for tips, which can be provided anonymously.

Contact Information

Individuals with any information related to this case are encouraged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward, emphasizing the community’s crucial role in aiding law enforcement efforts.

The collaboration between the community and police is vital for resolving such cases and ensuring the safety and security of public property.