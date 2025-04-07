Now

Brownsville PD Announces 21st Annual Golf Tournament to Support Community Programs

Event set for May 24; sponsorships and registration now open to support local outreach initiatives.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 07 2025

Proceeds from May 24 Event Will Benefit Local Outreach and Public Safety Initiatives

The Brownsville Police Department is inviting residents and businesses to take part in its 21st Annual Golf Tournament, scheduled for May 24.

The annual fundraiser supports the department’s community outreach programs, including youth engagement, crime prevention, and educational initiatives.

A Tradition of Giving Back

For more than two decades, the event has brought together law enforcement, local leaders, and residents for a day of friendly competition and fundraising.

“It’s a great way to strengthen the bond between our department and the community we serve,” said a BPD spokesperson.

How to Register or Sponsor

📞 For registration details or to become a sponsor, call (956) 525-2995.

Local businesses are encouraged to participate as sponsors or donors, with various packages available. Proceeds will go directly toward programs aimed at improving public safety and community wellbeing in Brownsville.

More event details, including location and tee-off time, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

